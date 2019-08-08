Sam’s Club adds Chick-fil-A-tasting sandwich, waffle fries to frozen foods section

Photo: Pinterest/Sam’s Club

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you tired of not having the taste of some delicious Chick-fil-A in your mouth on Sundays? Good news: There’s now may be a fix for that because Sam’s Club is now selling Southern Style Chicken sandwich and waffle fries, and according to the website Delish, it tastes just like Chick-fil-A!

It was just last year when the big box store made everyone lose their minds with its Southern Style Chicken Bites. Customers couldn’t believe how much it tasted like the fast-food chain.

Both the chicken sandwich and fries are exclusive to Sam’s Club and are now available in clubs nationwide and online.

