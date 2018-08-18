Safety and security at high school football games

The high school football season is officially underway and security is a top priority.

The Arbor View High School stadium was packed with hundreds of people to watch the team’s first game against Valley View Friday night.

“We have a lot of supporters so the lines are all the way by the YMCA,” said student Larry Holmes. “It’s a long way, but I think it’s worth it.”

To get into the game, there are metal detectors that screen every person who walks in. It’s a proactive approach to safety while others are checked by a security wand.

“Belts have to come off. Your phone has to come out of your back pocket. All metal items have to come off,” said a security guard.

Last year, a massive brawl broke out at a football game at Basic High School. A school police officer was forced to use pepper spray to break up a fight between football players and staff from both high schools.

“We can only do so much to protect our children. Once our children are out in the world then whatever’s going to happen is going to happen and all we can do is hope for the best,” said parent Deedee Fronius.

Clark County School District Police were out in full force Friday night.

“I think the security is pretty good. We don’t have that much violence,” said Holmes.

Police are urging people to say something, if they see something.