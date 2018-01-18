Runnin’ Rebels fall below.500 in conference play, New Mexico defeats UNLV 85-81

UNLV Runnin’ Rebel basketball has the big goose egg at home, 0-3 at the Thomas & Mack Center against conference opponents and now hit the road for two games.

The New Mexico Lobos continued the Rebels misery with an 85-81 that drops UNLV to 2-3 in Mountain West Conference play and 13-5 overall. The Lobos game-winning three-point shot came from Anthony Mathis with :11.7 left in the second half with New Mexico icing the game with two late free throws.

Three Rebels were in double figures (Shakur Juiston – 14 points, 14 rebounds), (Jordan Johnson 19 points), and (Jovan Mooring, 18 points) will travel to Colorado State Saturday afternoon to take on the Rams.  

