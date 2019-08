TALLMADGE, Ohio — You could say, it wasn’t this dog’s day! The little guy fell through a storm drain grate in Ohio and had to be rescued.

Lawn care workers found the dog and called for help. The Tallmadge Police and workers from the Streets Department were able to lift the heavy grate with the help of a crane and pull the scared dog to safety.

The dog has been reunited with his owner. Hopefully, he earned himself a nice dinner.