Children will have the chance to play with two historical female role models that made their mark in U.S. history.

Mattel just added two new Barbie dolls to its “Inspiring Women” series. The new Barbie dolls honor two iconic women in U.S. history – Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.

Rosa Parks was an activist known as the Mother of the Modern Civil Rights Movement. Sally Ride was the first American woman to fly into space. Each doll comes with education material about both women.