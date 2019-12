FILE – This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows Romaine Lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak. They also say not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

More than 100 people in 23 states are sick with a strain of E. coli that has been linked to lettuce from Salinas, California, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The outbreak was first reported on Nov. 22.

Consumers are being warned to not eat romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California area.

An investigation is underway to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products may be linked to the illness.