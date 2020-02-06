Rollover crash closes northbound lanes of I-15 west of Bunkerville

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a serious crash on I-15 in the northbound lanes west of Bunkerville.

According to NHP troopers, one person was ejected from the vehicle when a Ford Explorer rolled over. Two others were in the vehicle as well, but they weren’t thrown from the car.

The person ejected is said to be in critical condition and is being life-flighted to University Medical Center. The other two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being transported to UMC by ground.

The northbound lanes are closed for the helicopter and will reopen once the crash is cleared from the roadway.