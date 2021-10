LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are redirecting traffic after a car crash at the intersection of Charleston Blvd. and Jones.

According to RTC, the accident occurred shortly after 7:10 a.m., Fast Cam traffic images show one car rolled over. The cause of the accident is under investigation, drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Traffic Alert: Injury crash blocking the intersection of Charleston & Jones. Looks like a bad rollover crash. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/i3I4S4CBIo — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) October 1, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.