Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon kicks off with Kesha singing for the runners

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 11th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon & Half Marathon sponsored by Human, will be held Sunday.

Approximately 40,000 runners are expected to take in the sights and sounds of the tourist corridor as they run pass the iconic ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign, the Statue of Liberty at New York New York, the Fountains of Bellagio, the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the Volcano at The Mirage Hotel & Casino and Fremont Street in Downtown.

With runners coming from all 50 states, last year the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon had 86 participating countries, regions and territories from as far as United Arab Emirates, Australia, China, and South Africa represented for their chance to Run the Strip at Night™on the famous las Vegas Strip.

This year Grammy-nominated performer Kesha, will headline a free concert at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds following the 5K night run on Saturday, Nov. 16.

“We’re thrilled that she will be the first female headliner to grace the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas stage,” said Stacey Campbell, Executive Race Director for Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon.

“Singing for the runners of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas race will be a unique experience. Runners have inherent energy and strength that reveals amazing self-empowerment, focus, and determination to get through the toughest moments, which is something I can relate to. It’s an honor to join the acclaimed performers that have headlined this event in previous years, and I can’t wait to bring my own wild, fun, and hopefully encouraging running-conducive energy for everyone to enjoy for the big race!” said Kesha.

Activities are planned for runners from the moment they pick-up their race packets on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Health and Fitness Expo in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Here’s the rundown of the races planned for the weekend:

SATURDAY, NOV. 16 :

5K

Free Concert (Kesha Headlines)

SUNDAY, NOV. 17:

Marathon (26.2 miles)

Half Marathon (13.1 miles

10K

In addition to Kesha’s headlining concert on Saturday night, live bands and DJs of every genre will play along the racecourse on Sunday as runners make their way to the finish line.

“The new Saturday night concert will be great for participants and the city. We’re looking forward to welcoming participants from around the world to enjoy a memorable race experience,” said Pat Christenson, President of Las Vegas Events.

Rockstar volunteers are still needed for this huge event and are set to receive an official t-shirt and backpack. Those interested in participating, can sign up here.

For those commuters that have planned to travel around the Strip are urged to use the map below or Waze to plan your route.

Heavy traffic is expected due to street closures. This map outlines the road closures, highlights alternate routes and provides access information for popular destinations on the strip that will be affected by street closures during the race.

The map will not update during the race so plan for unexpected changes, according to race organizers, for real-time updates they recommend drivers use Waze to route their travels.

If you haven’t registered for the marathon you can register here.