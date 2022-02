LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Rock ‘N’ Roll marathon kicked off today at 5 p.m. with a 5k event that saw nearly seven thousand participants on the streets of Downtown Las Vegas.

Over 30 thousand runners are expected to take part in this two-day event.

Despite this event being hosted in 14 cities, Las Vegas is largely considered the apex location for this event.

Road closures are still to be expected.