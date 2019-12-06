Robbery suspects, innocent bystander, and UPS driver killed in shootout; questions linger over police’s response to chase

MIAMI (KLAS) — Relatives of a UPS driver killed after robbery suspects took him hostage on a wild police chase across South Florida questioned Friday why officers had to unleash a torrent of gunfire when the truck got stuck in rush-hour traffic, the Associated Press reports.

The chase and final shootout were broadcast live on television, including the moment when one of the men tumbled out of the truck, mortally wounded.

The FBI says four people, including a UPS driver, were killed after robbers carjacked the UPS truck and took the driver hostage. Authorities say the suspects led police on a 30-mile chase during the evening rush hour before it ended in gunfire at a busy intersection in Miramar, Florida, near Miami.

Authorities say the incident began in Coral Gables, Florida, around 4 p.m. at a jewelry store. The suspects allegedly robbed the store, fled in a U-Haul truck, then carjacked the UPS delivery truck and its driver.

The UPS truck finally stopped in one of the middle lanes of a busy roadway, and that’s when both suspects, 41-year-old cousins Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, were shot and killed during the shootout. The UPS driver, who has been identified as 27-year-old Frank Ordonez, was also killed. It was his first day driving alone for UPS.

Ordonez’s family said the father of two was filling in on someone else’s route Thursday when the robbery suspects commandeered his truck.

The fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle during the shootout in the crowded intersection.

FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro was asked at a news conference Thursday night whether either the UPS driver or the other victim could’ve been killed by police bullets.

“It is very, very early on in the investigation, and it would be completely inappropriate to discuss that,” Piro said. “We have just began to process the crime scene. As you can imagine, this is going to be a very complicated crime scene.”

Authorities in Miramar, Florida, moved the UPS truck Friday to a warehouse as part of the investigation.