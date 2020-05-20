RNC Chairwoman requests Nevada AG investigate possible opening meeting violation in regards to primary election

A poll worker wears rubber gloves as she enters a ballot in Chicago. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, wants Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford to launch and investigation into whether the state’s open meeting law was violated and election irregularities.

At issue is whether a meeting took place between Clark County officials and the public wasn’t notified.

After Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced there would be an all-mail primary election on June 9, the Nevada Democratic party filed a lawsuit saying the rules governing the election were in violation of Nevada voting rights. Democrats wanted more in-polling places (not just two as designated) and for ballots to be sent to all registered voters, not just active voters. The Republican party is challenging the suit.

According to a letter McDaniel sent to Ford on Wednesday:

“At the direction of local county officials, the Clark County Registrar of Voters is setting

up two additional election day voting sites and will mail absent ballots to all registered voters,

including inactive voters, at additional expense.”

Republicans say the italicized wording was added without a public discussion, after the suit was filed and before the two sides came to an agreement but there was no public meeting on local county officials giving direction.

“The Clark County commissioners’ decision to capitulate behind closed doors is bad

enough, but that harm is compounded by the significant monetary costs of these secret

changes,” the letter reads. “The public has a right to know when and why the Commission decided to rewrite the Secretary’s rules for Nevada’s June 9 primary.”