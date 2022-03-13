LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— According to AAA, today’s average regular gas price in Nevada is $4.96 cents compared to this time a year ago when we were at about $3.19 cents a gallon.

In some areas, gas has already exceeded 5 dollars a gallon.

UNLV professor of economics Dr. Stephen Miller says the cost all depends on the supply chain and how it fluctuates, but he does predict a decline in inflation rates moving forward.

“People get upset about it because it’s so visible when they drive to the gas station and they see the prices or when they go to the grocery store and they see the prices are up,” says Dr. Miller. “What they forget is that we’ve had about 20 years of inflation not being a problem at all.”

Dr. Miller says inflation rates have been under 2% for the past 20 years.

Some tips from AAA on saving gas include not letting your car sit while the engine is running for more than 10 seconds. It’s actually more beneficial to your gas tank, to shut off your engine while you are at a light.

Another tip, if your tires are under-inflated, your car burns more fuel so check your tire pressure monthly, even if the light indicator doesn’t pop up.