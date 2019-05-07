Rise of LV Park, thoroughbred racing in Vegas

Since there’s a lot of talk about the recent Kentucky Derby decision in Churchill Downs, don’t forget, at one time, Las Vegas was in the horse racing business.

Back in the 1950’s, hotels were popping up along the strip and less than a mile from there workers were building a state of art thoroughbred race track. Joe Smoot had the first vision, but after some illegal financial dealings, he was out, and a guy named Lou Smith rolled into Vegas to finish the job.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.