LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An annual holiday variety show that honors World AIDS Day takes place on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Tropicana hotel.

Golden Rainbow, which puts on the show, started more than three decades ago to raise money for people with AIDS who needed housing. The show, Ribbon of Life, which has entertainment acts from some of the Las Vegas Strip’s best performers, singers, and dancers takes place every holiday season and helps hundreds of Las Vegas residents living with HIV/AIDS.

Good Day anchor Heather Mills spoke with Gary Costa, the executive director of Golden Rainbow, and Nicholas Foote, a co-director, choreographer, and dancer in the show.

Tickets start at $45. More information can be found at this link.