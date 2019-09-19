Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling named official soft drink partner of Raiders & Allegiant Stadium

by: Lucas Wright

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling announced a partnership Wednesday naming Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling the official soft drink partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. The partnership was announced during an employee celebration event.

The Raiders and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling are also collaborating to reward fans with unique game day and season-long promotions. 

“We are excited about the partnership between Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium as this relationship unites two global brands,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “We also look forward to joining with Reyes Coca-Cola in programs that positively impact our community.”

The Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Las Vegas Distribution Center employs more than 300 people. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling has served Southern Nevada out of Las Vegas since 1925. They operate an additional 31 facilities on the West Coast.

