LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retired Henderson Police Chief Michael Mayberry who served as the chief from 1999 to 2005 has passed away.

According to a post on the Henderson Police Department’s Facebook page, Mayberry began his career in 1976 and served for 29 years until his retirement.

“He will be greatly missed and leaves behind a legacy,” the post stated.

Mayberry was a lifelong Nevadan.