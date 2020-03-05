Retailers report supply chain disruptions due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus is causing disruption for some businesses. Retailers are reporting they are having issues getting some supplies.

The disruptions are at the very beginning of the production process, mostly because many raw materials come from china.

In a survey by the National Retail Federation, 40% of retailers said they are currently experiencing supply chain disruptions.

If you’re wondering why there have been empty shelves at local stores, like Costco, Walmat and Target, the Nevada Retail Association said it’s a result of the anxiety some customers are feeling causing them to buy large amounts of certain items.

They do report there are no warehouse shortages.

As cases of the coronavirus surge around the world, analysts forecast a mild and broad disruption that could affect all sectors of the industry.

There’s hope the current disruptions from the coronavirus are over soon. In the meantime, some companies may be looking to outsource. Also retailers are ordering products sooner than normal to get production started.