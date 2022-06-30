LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new extension of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop tunnel system has opened for business at Resorts World on the Strip.

The Vegas Loop now connects the north and south halls of the convention center with the new west hall and now Resorts world.

If approved and eventually build, the Vegas Loop will have more than 50 stops along the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

“Today marks a monumental moment not only for our resort but for Las Vegas,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “Our passenger station will make a visit to our resort from the Las Vegas Convention Center easier than ever, and eventually connect us to key destinations throughout the city. Resorts World Las Vegas strives to transform the way people experience Las Vegas, and this offering does just that. We are proud to partner with The Boring Company on what we believe to be the future of travel.”

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The new Vegas Loop stop at Resorts world has opened. (Photo: Resorts World)

The hours of operation for the Resorts World stop will vary depending on traffic coming and going from the Las Vegas Convention Center.