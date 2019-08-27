Residents in small town in Spain prepare for “world’s biggest food fight”

Buñol, Spain (KLAS) – The small town of Buñol is covered in tarps, hanging from business fronts and homes. Its residents are preparing for a storm, but not the kind you’re thinking of.

Everyone is getting ready for the “world’s biggest food fight”, which takes place the last Wednesday of August. ‘La Tomatina’ dates back to 1945, according to the event’s official website. It’s said the tradition started when a group of young boys accidentally caused a parade participant to fall. The man began hitting everything in his path, and a vegetable stall became the source of ammunition for an angry crowd.

Now, each year, residents and tourists from over the world take part, pelting each other with 120 tons of tomatoes.

