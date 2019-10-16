Residents in Contra Costa County, Calif. sheltered in place due to explosion, fire at refinery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An explosion and fire at a refinery in the Bay area prompted a shelter in place for parts of Contra Costa County, California Tuesday afternoon. The explosion and fire happened at NuStar Energy LP facility in Crockett, California.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, according to officials. Residents in two communities were told to stay inside with all of their doors and windows closed. NuStar is an energy company that stores and distributes crude oil, refined products, and specialty liquids.

Our sister station KRON4 reports that Contra Costa Fire said that there are three large tanks of Ethanol burning in the area. According to NuStar, the tanks contain very low levels of ethanol.

Residents in the area tell KRON4 that a large explosion happened before the fire erupted.