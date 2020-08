FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crowd of people gathered outside the Grant Sawyer building downtown to protest Assembly Bill 4, which switches the November election to mail-in ballots with a larger amount of in-person locations.

According to the bill, for the general election, counties with 700,000 or more residents must have at least 100 voting centers the day of.

Governor Steve Sisolak signed AB4 this week. President Trump threatened to sue our state over the matter.

