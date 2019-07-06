Resident: Shaking collapsed chimney, fireplace

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eugene Johnson is cleaning up his home after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake brought down his brick chimney and fireplace.

The 61-year-old Trona resident said Saturday that he and his wife were in bed watching TV Friday night when the quake started.

They rushed into their living room to hold onto their fish tank and big-screen TV and watched the fireplace collapse.

Dishes crashed out of cabinets, boxes of macaroni fell to the floor and spilled everywhere, and the refrigerator careened halfway across the kitchen.

Johnson says his wife is ready to move back East but he doesn’t want to return to snow and cold weather.