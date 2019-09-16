Researchers: Electric Eel delivers most powerful shock on record

AMAZON BASIN (KLAS) — An electrifying discovery in the Amazon basin stunned researchers from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. They say a newly-discovered eel species may be the most powerful on record.

Only one electric eel species had been identified in Greater Amazonia, but two more lineages were recently discovered and recognized as new species, including Electrophorus varii, according to the report published in scientific journal Nature Communications.

One of the species, Electrophorus voltai, can generate 860 volts of electricity, which is a shocking 210 volts more than that discharged by the sole previously-identified species.

