Rescuers say 4 missing Alaska children found protecting the youngest from the cold

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Four children ranging in age from 2 to 14 are being treated for severe hypothermia after being lost in a snowstorm for 23 hours in Western Alaska.

The children were reported overdue Sunday when they didn’t return from a snowmobile ride in western Alaska. They were found Monday.

Rescue teams confirmed the children were cold, hungry and tired on Monday, KTUU-TV reported.

Troopers identified the children as Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2. The older children dug a hole in the snow for shelter and placed the youngest child in the middle as the other three huddled around him.

Blizzard conditions had hampered the search, Alaska State Troopers said. The children had been expected to return to the community of Nunum Iqua early Sunday afternoon, troopers said in a Monday web posting.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies were involved in a search and rescue for the children, including helicopters from the Army National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Nunum Iqua, formerly known as Sheldon Point, is about 500 miles northwest of Anchorage. The 2010 Census put the population at 187 people.