LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five people stuck 200 feet underground at Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona have been rescued, according to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office. They were stranded 26 hours after the elevator stopped working on Sunday.

There were some additional people trapped with the family of five but they were able to walk up the 21 flights of stairs. Those who stayed behind ranged in age from 20 to 70 years old.

“They had some physical limitations. The stairs are not like hotel stairs, they’re like a fire escape,” said Jon Paxton, the public information officer with Coconino Sheriff’s Office.

Paxton said everyone was out of the caverns by 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

During the ordeal, the trapped family members were able to stay in a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern until rescuers could hoist them to the surface.

Mechanics are being brought to the site Tuesday to work on the broken elevator.

Grand Canyon Caverns is about 200 east of Las Vegas and a popular tourist site.