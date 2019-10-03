Rescue pit bull gets very own pregnancy photoshoot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pregnancy photoshoots: They’re all the rage these days. But gone are the days when they were just for humans — these days, pregnancy photoshoots have literally gone to the dogs. Pits & Giggles Rescue teamed up with a photography studio in Charlotte, North Carolina to help a 2-year-old pit bull named Mama Pickles strike a pose that ended up going viral.

To undersrand the shoot, one must first understand the story of Mama Pickles. According to Pits & Giggles, in early September, Mama Pickles was found wandering around all alone, and she was very pregnant, so Animal Control stepped up to get her help. Animal Control in Charlotte got Mama Pickles off the streets she was in need of special attention because of her condition, so Pits & Giggles Rescue stepped up to care for her. Pits & Giggles Rescue specializes in caring for pregnant and nursing mama dogs and their puppies.

According to the Dodo, as soon as Mama Pickles arrived at the rescue, everyone knew right away that she was the perfect candidate for a maternity photoshoot, so the owner of Enchanted Hills Photography, who also volunteers her time taking pictures of the dogs and puppies at Pits & Giggles Rescue stepped up to the plate.

The results were better than anyone could have ever expected. The post went viral! And as the photographer Lauren Casteen Sykes wrote, “She [Mama Pickles] looks like she’s been preparing for this photoshoot her whole life.”

A week later, Mama Pickles gave birth to eight healthy puppies, so Enchanted Hills Photography returned and did another photoshoot, but this time it was with Mama Pickles and her litter of girls.