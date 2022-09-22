LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has started to release information on its election poll workers sought by the Republican National Committee in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The RNC said Thursday the county, specifically its election department and registrar, began sharing information on poll workers for the 2022 primary and upcoming general election.

“Less than 24 hours after we filed suit against Clark County for failing to meet basic standards of election transparency, the county has already begun releasing the information it was hiding,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News on Thursday.

McDaniel said the release of poll worker data was a “direct result of our legal strategy and underscores our commitment to aggressively holding Democrat election officials accountable for eroding trust in elections.”

However, she also said the county has yet to provide the “level of detail necessary to secure Nevadans’ faith in the process.”

The county wasn’t immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

The RNC lawsuit claims all registered poll workers should not be of the same party. Nevada law requires political parties to be equally represented among poll workers.

There is no evidence that poll workers are of all the same party in Clark County.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria, who is personally named in the lawsuit, has repeatedly said poll observers, not poll workers, from both parties have had reasonable access as provided by law.

A judge tossed a lawsuit from Republicans regarding poll watchers after the 2020 election.