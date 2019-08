REPORTE: acusado de 64 años comenzó presunto abuso sexual a niño de 4 años

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development's (GOED) Nevada Film Office is partnering with local nonprofit Cure 4 The Kids for a toy drive, hoping to offer children battling cancer and other serious illnesses a small bit of a joy.

"We have a unique reach in the community with the film production community and realize through our reach and through our voice, when our production community comes together to rally behind a cause like this, amazing things are achieved," Nevada Film Office Resources Coordinator Danette Tull told 8 News Now. "They've never disappointed."