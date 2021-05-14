Report shows child welfare services had previously investigated alleged neglect of Amari Nicholson in June of last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As first reported by 8 News Now I-Team and now confirmed by Clark County Department of Family Services (CCDFS) there were concerns for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson’s safety, leading up to his death.

CCDFS reported Friday released a public disclosure report on the death of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson confirming that investigators from the Child Welfare Division had responded to a report of alleged child neglect in June of last year. It does not show who made the initial report, but concluded that allegations were found “unsubstantiated” and the case was later closed in July 2020.

Amari Nicholson

The CCDFS public disclosure report further notes that a second investigation was opened May 11 after the department learned that Terrell Rhodes had confessed to ‘harming the child’ and that he had been arrested and charged with the toddler’s death.

On May 7, Tayler Nicholson, Amari’s mother, and Rhodes talked with 8 News Now’s Joe Moeller. Rhodes was watching the toddler while his mom was out of town. He claimed a woman, calling herself an aunt, showed up to take the child.

Amari Nicholson pictured here with his grandmother

But Metro Police say Rhodes later admitted to hitting Amari numerous times, which caused his death on May 5, two days before that interview, and then hid the child’s body.

According to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, evidence includes blood on a wall and soiled child’s clothing.

The body of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson was found Wednesday afternoon not far from the area where he was reported missing.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, appeared in court for the murder charge on Wednesday.