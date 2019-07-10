Report: Avery Ford was highly intoxicated, tussled with security before domestic battery arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A security guard at the Light night club told police he saw Avery Ford allegedly slapping a woman across the face, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

The report said the security guard confronted Ford about the incident, and that’s when Ford became angry with him and pushed him to the ground, the report said. When the guard tried to take Ford into custody, Ford resisted, and the two men ended up tussling with each other. Hotel security intervened and took Ford into custody.

The report said Ford was highly intoxicated and threw up multiple times. He also could not remember what had happened.

When Ford’s girlfriend was asked about the altercation where he allegedly hit her, she told Metro Police that the two argued after Ford became very upset when an unidentified man approached her. However, she never admitted to officers that Ford hit her. The report said she told officers her cheek was red because she was crying all night.

But due to what the security guard observed, along with the victim’s injuries, Ford was arrested for domestic battery.