WARNING: Video may be disturbing to watch for some viewers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Police Metropolitan Police Department has released a new body camera video of the deadly shooting at UNLV. It’s more than two hours of footage with the majority of it blurred.

8 News Now visited the campus to see the building where three lives were lost.

Tense moments as new bodycam video shows officers getting students and staff out of UNLV’s Beam Hall.

Police could be heard shouting in the video, “Victims coming down!”

Blaring alarms can also be heard in the video as officers make their way through the building. Rushing to the upper floor and clearing rooms.

“Kick the door! Ready? Go! Go!” Video shows officers hitting a door and then busting through drywall searching for the gunman who shot four professors, killing three of them.

Later in the video, officers can be heard yelling all clear. Several minutes later in the video, gunshots are heard.

On Jan. 2, 2024, signs remained on the doors at UNLV’s Beam Hall indicating the building is closed for repairs following a campus shooting on Dec. 6, 2023. (KLAS)

The video then showed officers making their way out of the building.

One officer in the video asked, “Where was the main suspect found, I think we got him right here, I think he’s right here.”

Responding UNLV officers shot and killed the shooter later identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito.

8 News Now went to the area where bodycam video shows the shooter was killed just a few feet away from the entrance of Beam Hall. Signs are still on the doors indicating the building is closed for repairs.

The majority of the buildings on campus are back open except for Beam Hall. The spring semester at UNLV is scheduled to start on Jan. 16.

Students Kenyon Surney and Madyson Sorenson told 8 News Now’s Ozzy Mora that they need resources from inside Beam Hall.

“I’m still trying to figure out life right now, figure out where I belong,” said Surney. “The business building, it’s currently closed and I can’t get in there, I can’t speak to anyone.”

UNLV released a statement about the repairs.

“The safety and security of the UNLV community is our highest priority. The university continues to make repairs to buildings on the Maryland Parkway campus following December’s incident, and repairs will continue through winter break as we work to prepare the campus for the start of the spring semester on Jan. 16. UNLV is also reviewing security infrastructure and practices at all of our campus to ensure the continued safety of our students, employees, and visitors.”

8 News Now asked both Surney and Sorenson if they feel safe coming back to campus.

“Honestly no not really, I feel like I’m really on edge,” said Sorenson.

Both said they hope UNLV will consider making the campus and closed campus so students will feel a sense of safety and comfort.