Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responds to arrest of Capitol riot suspect who allegedly said ‘Assassinate AOC’

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a quick reply on Twitter after the FBI arrested a man accused of bragging that he “stormed” the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 and calling for the Democratic congresswoman’s assassination.

The FBI said Garret Miller posted a Facebook selfie of him carrying an American flag inside the Capitol Rotunda and commented, “Just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol.”

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted news of the arrest Friday, quipping, “Well, you did!”

Well, you did! https://t.co/Y0MbtHwsUr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2021

Miller, who faces multiple charges, also allegedly wrote “Assassinate AOC” in a twitter reply to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Jan. 6.

“On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed,” Ocasio-Cortez replied to the tweet.

According to the FBI, the 34-year-old North Texan also corrected people online who falsely tried to pin the riot on Antifa, saying, “Nah we stormed it.”

In a Facebook post three days before the D.C. riot, Miller allegedly claimed he was bringing a grappling hook, rope, tactical body armor, helmets, a mouth guard and a bump cap (a hard, protective shell worn under hats).

Authorities caught up with Miller after a subpoena of AT&T revealed that a phone number tied to the social media accounts was registered under his name, according to the criminal complaint obtained by WFAA. Photos from his social media accounts matched a driver’s license photo, investigators said.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Miller faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstructing or impeding any official proceeding; certain acts during civil disorder; and making threats.