Rep. Lee to host COVID-19 Facebook Live with DETR on teaching from home strategies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today at 1 p.m., U.S. Rep. Susie Lee will host a Facebook Live discussion with Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) Administrator for the Employment Security Division Kimberly Gaa.

Rep. Lee will ask Administrator Gaa various questions related to unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). These will be the same unemployment-related questions that constituents have been asking Rep. Lee’s office during the pandemic.

On Saturday, Aug. 1 Rep. Lee will host a telephone town hall with Nevada National Board Professional Learning Institute Director Dr. Tonia Holmes-Sutton and Clark County School District (CCSD) Psychologist, Co-Founder of Nevada National Board Professional Learning Institute, and Co-Founder of Healthy Minds, Safe Schools Dr. Katherine A. Dockweiler.

The telephone town hall will focus on answering constituents’ questions about the best at-home teaching strategies as CCSD parents begin to prepare for the start of the academic year on Aug. 24.