‘Rent cancellation’ rally planned Thursday at North Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A “rent cancellation solidarity rally” is planned in North Las Vegas at 4 p.m. on Thursday, taking aim at an apartment complex that organizers say has continued to file evictions.

The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada plans the rally on the first day of the month, when rent payments are usually due for tenants.

Organizers, while acknowledging the extensions on eviction moratoriums that came this week, point to “massive rental debt that needs to be addressed.”

“We are calling on Congress to cancel rents, so our communities can thrive and have attainable housing,” according to a statement.

The rallies are scheduled to happen nationwide.

In North Las Vegas, the rally is set for the Azure Villas apartment complex at 650 E. Azure Avenue, just off North Fifth Street between Ann Road and Centennial Parkway.

The complex is owned by a California-based property management company that took in more than $75,000 in Clark County rental assistance, but still filed evictions for over 20 tenants, according to rally organizers.