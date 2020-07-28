Remington seeks bankruptcy for 2nd time in as many years

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, produced by Remington Arms and the same make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook School shooting, for a demonstration during a hearing of a legislative subcommittee reviewing gun laws, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn. Remington Arms has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, for the second time in a little more than two years, despite a recent surge in gun demand. Remington is currently embroiled in a lawsuit involving the the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

(AP) — Remington Arms, weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the Sandy Hook school massacre, is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years.

The nation’s oldest gunmaker listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million. Gun sales have slumped, as they typically do, under a Republican administration, because gun owners are not as compelled to stockpile weapons out of fear that Congress will create tougher gun-control laws.

But the past three years have been particularly volatile, fueled in part by a mass shooting in Las Vegas and other high-profile mass killings that have led retail chains to restrict sales, or removed guns completely from stores.