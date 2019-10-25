Reminder: Time to book your holiday flights

(Michael Goulding/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays may not be on everyone’s mind, but for those that travel home or to see family, this is right about the time to start shopping for good airfares. The question for many is figuring out when is the best time to book flights for the busy travel weeks approaching.

According to a recent review from AAA Travel’s flight booking data from the last three years reveals the Sept. 25 marks the start of the best booking window for air travel around both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

BEST TRAVEL DEALS FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Best time to book airfare : September 25 – October 27 Average price: $491

: September 25 – October 27 Best Pricing : Seven to 13 days before the holiday but availability is limited. Average Price: $482

: Seven to 13 days before the holiday but availability is limited. Best day to fly before the holiday : Monday before Thanksgiving. Average Price: $486

: Monday before Thanksgiving. Least crowded day to travel : Sunday before Thanksgiving but prices are highest. Average Price: $564

: Sunday before Thanksgiving but prices are highest. Cheapest day to fly : Thanksgiving Day Average Price: $454

: Thanksgiving Day

BEST TRAVEL DEALS FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

Best time to book airfare : September 26 – October 25 Average Price: $551

: September 26 – October 25 Most popular time to book airfare : October 26 – November 27 Average price: $561

: October 26 – November 27 Best pricing : Seven to 13 days before Christmas but availability is limited. Average price: $488

: Seven to 13 days before Christmas but availability is limited. Least expensive/least crowded day to travel : Christmas Eve Average price: $527

: Christmas Eve Busiest day to travel : December 22nd Average Price: $639

: December 22nd Most expensive day to travel after Christmas : December 26th Average price: $692

: December 26th

When it comes to getting the best value for your travel this holiday season, AAA recommends:

Start researching holiday travel options now and book flights by Oct. 27.

Consult a knowledgeable travel agent; they can take the guesswork out of researching and evaluating the many available options, saving time, the hassle and the headache.

Consider purchasing travel insurance for your flight to protect your trip from life’s unexpected surprises that can throw a wrench in your plans.

