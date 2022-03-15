LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Marissa Hawkins was nominated by a colleague who has witnessed her incredible stamina for raising money and caring for others.

She is the daughter of immigrants, a business owner, and a tireless caregiver

“In one month’s time able to collect 1,200 services,” Hawkins said.

She is reflecting on a proud achievement when she helped brought together businesses to honor healthcare heroes at the height of the pandemic.

Marissa Hawkins helped put together staycation packages for doctors and nurses. (KLAS-TV)

“It was a time for all of us to reflect on how do we get back from this?”

It was an opportunity to get back by giving back. Staycation packages were put together for hundreds of hard-working doctors and nurses.

“We never want our healthcare heroes to ever forget they were instrumental in keeping our community alive and healthy,” Hawkins said.

That program was just one of the reasons Hawkins was nominated as a remarkable woman. That passion for giving stems from humble beginnings.

“I love them so much. You know my dad was a mailman and my mom was a nurse,” Hawkins said.

Marissa Hawkins with her parents. (KLAS-TV)

As a child of immigrants, she carved out a career for herself and now owns seven Massage Envy locations. Sacrifice and dedication are in her DNA.

“They worked two jobs just to put my two sisters and I through school,” said a tearful Hawkins. “And so I know that they wanted a better life for my sisters and I”

Hawkins wants to create a better life by bringing people together.

“I’m very lucky because I have a business that serves people’s health and wellness and use this business to give back to our community.”

Marissa Hawkins owns seven Massage Envy locations. (KLAS-TV)

Hawkins also organized a drive collecting thousands of children’s books raising more than $100,000 for local vets and sharing her experience as a public speaker.

Her advice to others who want to make an impact?

“A remarkable woman is one who serves and my significance today is service to others.”