Release: CCSD police department make arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested 32-year-old Amani Wilson today for child endangerment, possession of narcotics, and drug paraphernalia. This incident does not involve contact with students.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at J.D. Smith Middle School Tuesday morning. After the investigation, Wilson’s employment was terminated and she was removed from CCSD’s substitute pool. She has been serving as a substitute in CCSD since Oct. 2016.

Sergeant Bryan Zink released information related to the arrest of the CCSD substitute teacher on the CCSD Police Deparment Facebook page.

Following her arrest, Wilson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.