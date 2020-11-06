Registrar of Voters: Thousands of ballots still being processed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said his team is still working to process two large bundles of ballots. There are 63,262 mail-in ballots and around 60,000 provisional ballots that still need to be reviewed for eligibility and then counted.

Gloria said his staff is working to process some of those ballots and expects to have an updated number later in the afternoon. Gloria said, going forward there will be two updates a day on the count.

He said the elections department is also waiting on more mail-in ballots, as well as, the ballots that need signature curing and ID required ballots.

Gloria said there are several steps involved in processing the ballots for counting and it can’t be rushed.

“Our priority here is to make sure we are accurate in what we are doing.”

Gloria noted that his office mistakenly reported Thursday it was processing 51,000 ballots when it was actually ballot pages. The actual number of ballots processed was in the 30,000 range and those ballots were reflected in the morning update of election numbers that showed Joe Biden with a bigger lead over President Trump.