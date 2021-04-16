Reese’s launches makeup line — yes, it smells like chocolate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new makeup line that Reese’s lovers would consider lip-smacking good. The candy company teamed up with HipDot to release a limited edition makeup collection.
The makeup palettes come in the different color themes of “milk chocolate” and “white chocolate” along with two lip balms and two makeup brushes.
By the way, even those with peanut allergies can use this makeup. It doesn’t use any actual peanuts. The makeup line is vegan and certified cruelty-free.
The makeup can be purchased at Ulta, Hershey’s Chocolate World and HipDot.com