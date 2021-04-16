Reese’s launches makeup line — yes, it smells like chocolate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new makeup line that Reese’s lovers would consider lip-smacking good. The candy company teamed up with HipDot to release a limited edition makeup collection.

Introducing the @HipDotCosmetics X REESE’S Collection. With eye shadow palettes, lip balms, brushes and more you too can become a peanut butter cup. pic.twitter.com/LSExF4fZ7H — REESE'S (@reeses) April 15, 2021

The makeup palettes come in the different color themes of “milk chocolate” and “white chocolate” along with two lip balms and two makeup brushes.

If you had to choose, Milk Chocolate or White Chocolate? 🤎🤍

Shop the #HIPDOTxREESES limited edition collection and indulge 🍫💄😋 @reeses pic.twitter.com/G97Lwc0AF4 — HipDot (@HipDotCosmetics) April 15, 2021

By the way, even those with peanut allergies can use this makeup. It doesn’t use any actual peanuts. The makeup line is vegan and certified cruelty-free.

The makeup can be purchased at Ulta, Hershey’s Chocolate World and HipDot.com