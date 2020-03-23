Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop closed until further notice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a very busy weekend that caused Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Scenie Drive to have to temporarily close, it was announced it will now close until further notice.

The visitor center, overlook, picnic area and campground are also among some of the other areas that are also closed.

The Scenic Drive & Vstr Cntr, Overlook, Late Night Trailhead, Red Spring picnic area & boardwalk, & Red Rock Campground are closed temporarily (they require staffing/maintenance). Our website maps& lists other open trails BUT they’re reaching capacity too:https://t.co/w8WO1Zmz9K pic.twitter.com/mSsqCqx7qF — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) March 22, 2020

According to the Red Rock website, “All non-essential businesses have been ordered closed by the Nevada Governor. Bureau of Land Management personnel are prohibited by the Governor’s order from servicing and maintaining these facilities. Therefore, these sites are closed. There are other public lands available for dispersed camping.”

