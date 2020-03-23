Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop closed until further notice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a very busy weekend that caused Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Scenie Drive to have to temporarily close, it was announced it will now close until further notice.
The visitor center, overlook, picnic area and campground are also among some of the other areas that are also closed.
According to the Red Rock website, “All non-essential businesses have been ordered closed by the Nevada Governor. Bureau of Land Management personnel are prohibited by the Governor’s order from servicing and maintaining these facilities. Therefore, these sites are closed. There are other public lands available for dispersed camping.”
