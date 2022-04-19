LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning for southern Nevada due to extremely dry conditions and high winds.

Wind gusts in the mountains have been clocked at 60 mph at the top of Kyle Canyon to a high of 74 mph at Angel Peak in the Spring Mountains.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock. Canyon. The weather service warns strong winds could blow down trees and damage power lines. People should avoid being in forested areas, around branches and trees.

It will also be windy in the Las Vegas valley but the wind gusts won’t be as strong. According to the Wind Advisory, which is in effect for Clark and Southern Nye Counties until 9 p.m., wind gusts will range from 45 mph to 50 mph as the day progresses.

It will also be breezy again on Thursday as a colder system moves into the valley which could bring showers and possible thunderstorms on Friday. There is a chance of snow above the 5,000 foot level.