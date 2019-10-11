Red flag fire danger warnings has people on Mt. Charleston taking precautions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With all of the brush fires in California, PG&E in the northern part of the state has decided to cut power to hundreds of thousands to keep power equipment from sparking and starting fires.

Within the past 24-hours, conditions prompted a red flag warning, so on Thursday, 8 News Now, sent a crew to Mount Charleston to see how residents are dealing with fire danger. NV Energy had previously announced it would cut power to Mount Charleston during fire risk. While conditions are conducive to wildfires, as of right now, there are no plans to reduce power.

Some of the deadliest fires in northern California have been blamed on downed power lines. A total of 85 people were killed in the Camp Fire last year. The blaze was sparked by electrical lines.

The best way to prepare for a dangerous wildfire is to have a plan. Create an evacuation plan with your family, and always keep an emergency preparedness kit on you.