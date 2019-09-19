Red Cross assists 10 adults, 6 children after fire in northwest home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire that started in a bedroom of a home in the northwest has left 10 adults and six children displaced. The fire occurred Thursday around 8:10 a.m. at 1249 Pacific Terrace Drive near Vegas Drive and N. Buffalo Drive.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw light smoke showing from the upstairs portion of a two-story wood frame/stucco house.

The people who lived in the home told firefighters that the fire was in the bedroom, but luckily everyone was out of the house.

Firefighters found the fire in the bedroom, mostly burning on a mattress, and had the fire out in a few minutes. The fire destroyed three mattresses and caused heavy smoke damage to the room.

The damage was also confined to the one-bedroom and was estimated at $5,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Three people were checked out for minor smoke inhalation and released on scene. The American Red Cross is assisting 10 adults and six children who live in the house.