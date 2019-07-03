Record numbers to travel for Independence Day

Barbecues, fireworks, parades… and traffic. For Americans across the country, this Fourth of July is likely to be filled with summer fun – and potentially – some headaches as a record-breaking number of Independence Day revelers get away for the holiday.

AAA expects 48.9-million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this weekend. That’s an increase of more than 4% from last year. Experts credit a booming economy, lower unemployment, and a slight decrease in gas prices for the increase.

Las Vegas is expecting 330,000 visitors for Fourth of July celebrations. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says that’s about 3,000 more than last year. That should equal a total economic impact of approximately $398.3-million for the local economy.