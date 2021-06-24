Recent US Census Bureau text message not a scam, looking for feedback

You may have recently received a text message or an email from the U.S. Census Bureau asking you to take a survey, related to COVID-19.

Employees with the Census want to let people know this is not a scam.

When the pandemic began, the census started two different emergency surveys. The one people are receiving messages about in recent weeks is the Household Pulse survey.

Their hope is to gather household information about issues that happened during the pandemic.

“Individuals that will not vaccinate, the economic impact of families with children,” Kevin Iverson, ND State Data Center Manager, said. “Who is behind on rent payments or behind on their mortgage payments, you know, what are those social characteristics of those individuals.”

In the month of May, the Census received between 500 to 700 responses to the survey.