RECALL: Taco Bell beef recalled

Taco Bell’s seasoned beef has been voluntarily recalled from locations in more than 20 states.

More than 2-million pounds of seasoned beef were removed and discarded from Taco Bell’s restaurants and distribution centers on Friday after a customer reported they found a metal shaving in their menu item.

In a release, the head of Taco Bell’s North American Division said “as soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

There are no reports of anyone getting sick or hurt.