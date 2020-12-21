RECALL: Lean Cuisine chicken meals

More than 92,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals are being recalled over concerns of plastic contamination. (Courtesy USDA)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You man want to check your freezer for a Lean Cuisine meal which is being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

Nestle is recalling 100,000 pounds of the frozen meals because some packages may be contaminated with small bits of hard white plastic.

The recall is for the “Baked Chicken Meals,” specifically the “white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy.”

The meals will have a “best before” date of October 2021. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.