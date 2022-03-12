LAS VEGAS (KLAS)—

UNLV’s competitive dance team ‘The Rebel Girls and Company’ are hoping to compete at the International Cheer Union in Florida.

Head captain Gage Johnson said the team is representing the US National Premier hip hop team in 2022.

“We’re really stoked, we had this opportunity to compete at ICU worlds 2 years ago and then right when COVID happened, it was sadly taken away so we’re excited to have this opportunity again,” said Johnson.

College junior Cassidie Turlan said getting there is just half the battle.

The team hopes donations through their Rebel Raiser event will cover their travel costs.

“We have different donation amounts, anywhere from $25 to as much as you like and what’s really cool about it is that it lets you know what you’re donating for,” said Turlan. “So it’ll say oh you’re giving for a uniform or helping us with a plane ticket.”

The team has won 8 competitions so far and they’re practicing for 8 hours a day as they prepare for their next competition in April.

“We make sure that whatever we put on the stage is our very best and we usually come in with a list to do and we’ll stay until we get everything done so when we are at Florida, we’re at our peak,” explained Johnson.

Turlan said trust is key when it comes to execution and perfecting every move.

“We also have to trust that the leaders on this team have been put in that position for a reason and trust our coaches,” added Turlan. “They have our best interests in mind and even though hours get long, we have to understand that being here is for a reason.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Rebel Raiser, visit this link.